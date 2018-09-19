North Country Gets One in the First, One in the Second to Defeat Lake Region 2-0
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country Falcon and Lake Region Lady Ranger girls soccer teams renewed their rivalry with a game under the lights at Veteran’s Field on Tuesday evening.
In front of a large and vocal crowd the Falcons were able to score a goal in the first half and one in the second to earn a 2-0 win over their friends from the south.
For more, see the Express on 9-20-18.
