North Country Girls Bringing an Even Mix of Vets and Newcomers to Division II

The North Country Falcons are coming off of another successful season in the Lake Division.

They went 14-6 in the regular season, and after an opening round win against Burr & Burton they took BFA to overtime before losing in the quarterfinals and just missing out on a second straight trip to the Patrick Gym.

This year things are going to be a little different for the Falcons, as they will stay in the Lake League, but are making the move over to Division II.

We caught up with head coach Christiane Brown late last week to talk about the move, this season, and a little more.

