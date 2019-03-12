North Country Girls Crowned State Champions, Boys Take Home Second Place

LUDLOW–Coming into the 2018-2019 snowboarding season, North Country head coach Bobby Walls-Thumma knew he had a talented crew coming back.

Having already shown that they were more than up to the challenge in the Giant Slalom and Slopestyle events, Walls-Thumma decided the time was right to introduce the missing discipline that had prevented his team from challenging for an overall State Championship, riding the half-pipe.

The Falcons took to the pipe like a fish to water, picking up a few wins in the event towards the latter part of the season.

With the missing piece finally in place, the Falcons could now go out and have a legitimate chance at capturing that elusive overall title.

And that is exactly what they would do.

On Monday the girls team won the Slopestyle and Half-pipe competitions and earned enough points in the Giant Slalom (GS) event to be crowned the Vermont State Champions.

The boys won the Slopestyle and GS events and just missed out on the overall title by a few points, ending up with a very respectable second place finish.

