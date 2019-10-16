North Country Girls Shutout U-32 2-0 in Senior Game

The North Country Falcons played host to the U-32 Raiders for their Senior Game on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the start of the game the Falcons honored their nine seniors, Grace Miller, Grace Giroux, Sophie Haugwitz, Alexis Lefaivre, Julia Paul, Khelsie Baker, Corrine Royer, Addison Cook, Emma Nadeau.

Turning to the action on the pitch, the Falcons would score once in the first half, and then add a little insurance in the second, as they rolled to a 2-0 win over the Raiders.

