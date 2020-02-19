North Country Girls Steamroll Past Colchester, Win Fourth Straight 57-24

The North Falcons were in action on Tuesday night, as they played host to the Lakers of Colchester.

It would not be a close contest, as the Falcons out-scored the Lakers 17-1 in the first quarter en route to a 57-24 win.

“I think it is crucial that kids get that game experience and gain confidence, as confidence,” said NC coach Christiane Brown talking about being able to use her whole bench on Tuesday. “Kids need to know that we can trust them, and any time we can give them that chance in a game-like situation is important. Speaking about rest, rest is key. Obviously our bench isn’t large, we have a team of nine, but there are many teams that don’t have a full team. Rest is key so that we are going into the playoffs at full throttle.”

For more, see the Express on 2-20-2020.