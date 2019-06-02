North Country Girls Take Home Fourth Place at State Meet

BURLINGTON–Burlington High School was the place to be for the top track and field athletes in Division I on Saturday.

For the North Country girls team, it would be a banner day.

Led by Anne Potter and Alexis Lefaivre, the girls would rack up 49 points to take home fourth place behind perennial powerhouses St. Johnsbury (142), CVU (107), and Essex (101).

For more, see the Express on 6-3-19.