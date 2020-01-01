North Country Graduate On The Front Lines Of COVID-19

Many Americans are watching as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis unfolds from the safety of their homes. Cedar LaLime Wang, a 1992 North Country Union High School graduate who is a nurse practitioner at Holy Medical Center in Teaneck New Jersey, has seen more than most. So far more than one hundred victims have died at her hospital, including some of her peers. Wang has been working 10 to 11 hours a day, six to seven days a week, since the onset of the virus in early March.

"I've had three days off since March 9," Wang said. Her norm would be a regular 40 hour week. "We're in survival mode."

Wang said she is helping take care of the very sick while her family is making things run smoothly at home. Support from her community, such as preparing meals for the hospital staff and first responders during a drive-by, has been uplifting, she said.

