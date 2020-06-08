North Country Graduates Class of 2020

As if an omen, rains and heavy cloud cover made way for sunshine just in time for the North Country Union High School Class of 2020 to hold their graduation commencement ceremony.

Like much of the life has been conducted over the last several weeks, this year’s graduation was a first for the Falcons. Instead of taking part in the traditional walk, they rode in vehicles to the front of the school where they got out, walked across a stage where they received their diplomas before returning to their respective vehicles. One graduate even rode a motorcycle up to the stage.

Another first was that the graduation speech presenters read their speeches in front of a camera instead of to their family, friends, teachers, and peers. The speeches were recorded, then made available for viewing.

“I never imagined myself at this moment, here, speaking to an empty gym,” Valedictorian, Grace Miller, stated in a printed copy of her speech. She recalled that three years ago, as a band member, she watched her sister receive her diploma in the gym. “Well here I am today, in all my glory, alone. As I look across the vacant floor, wonder how did I get here, and was it all worth it.”

