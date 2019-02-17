North Country Halts Skid With Overtime Thriller Against Colchester

On Friday night at the North Country gymnasium the Falcons played host to the Colchester Lakers in what was arguably their most exciting game of the season.

The game had a little bit of everything, from solid three point shooting, to clutch plays down low, to some terrific passing.

Thirty-two minutes would not be enough time to settle this one, so four more minutes were put on the board.

In overtime the Falcons would seize control of the game for good and come away with a 74-65 win over the Lakers.

