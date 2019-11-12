North Country Holds Athletic Awards Ceremony

The North Country Athletic Department held their annual fall athletic awards ceremony last week.

Athletic Director Phil Joyal was the evening’s master of ceremonies, and we opened up the ceremony by welcoming all those in attendance, then followed it up by giving a round of thank yous to all of the coaches, parents, event and maintenance staff, and Pam Wade, who once again delighted all of those in attendance by providing her usual assortment of delectable culinary confections.

After Joyal’s opening words, the lights were dimmed for Pam’s slide show featuring pictures from the 2019 fall season.

Once the slide wrapped, it was time to hand out the awards.

