North Country Holds On to Defeat Mount Abraham 41-28 in Foul-Filled Contest
By:
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, February 2, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country gymnasium was the site of a Division II girls basketball match-up between the host Falcons of North Country and the visiting Eagles of Mount Abraham on Saturday afternoon.
The matinée tilt would be a low-scoring affair, but in the end Falcons were able to come away with a 41-28 victory to earn their seventh win of the year.
For more, see the Express on 2-3-2020.
