North Country Holds Final Athletic Awards Ceremony of 2019

The North Country athletic department held their end of the year/spring sports awards ceremony on Thursday evening in the cafeteria at the school.

North Country athletic director Phil Joyal was on the mic as the master of ceremonies, and once again attendees were treated to a delicious spread of delectable desserts provided by Pam Wade.

After Joyal’s opening remarks, folks settled in for Wade’s slideshow of moments from the season.

Once the show wrapped up the award ceremony began.

For more, see the Express on 6-10-19.