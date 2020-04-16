North Country Hospital Opens COVID-19 Unit

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country Hospital officials recently opened a special unit to deal with patients who come down with the illness.

Avril Cochran, vice-president of patient services, said that hospital officials opened the unit because they thought the facility might not have enough space if it received a medical surge of COVID-19 patients who they need to admit. With that in mind, they created a Respiratory Intensive Care Unit by repurposing space in two operating rooms that are negative pressure. A negative pressure room is an isolation method that hospitals use to prevent cross-contamination from room to room. North Country's negative pressure rooms are in a large area that allows the hospital staff to cohort a group of patients. The hospital still has two operating rooms for emergency surgeries or essential surgeries.

The hospital created the COVID-19 Unit a couple of weeks ago. It will utilize nurses from Primary Care, the operating rooms, and others who would not be working during a surge. Physicians, as well as respiratory therapists, will also staff the unit. Those staff members continue to do their regular jobs until the hospital needs them for other duties. According to Cochran, the medical staff has offered to serve in the unit. If the unit opens, the hospital will need a physician there 24 hours, seven days a week.

According to Cochran, some medical staff members have knowledge about COVID-19, but others need to be brought up to speed. Some doctors are training their peers on how use to use ventilators. Their medical colleagues from around the country are providing COVID-19 patient treatment information to North Country Hospital medical staff. That information includes protocols, what medical professionals should look for, standard ways of treating COVID-19 patients, and what labs to order.

If the units open, the hospital will dedicate one area to the COVID-19 patients who may need a respirator and one to those who don't. The hospital also has negative pressure rooms elsewhere in the hospital, if it runs out of space in the COVID-19 Unit. However, that would mean a nurse would need to be one-on- one with that patient, which, according to Cochran, is not a good use of resources.

"We could potentially put a vented patient in a non-vented room," Cochran said. "That would save our personal protective equipment and saves our staff from being all over the hospital."

Last week Cochran did not know precisely how many ventilators the hospital has but noted it has several. They also has some smaller ventilators, some anesthesia machines the hospital may use for respirators as well as "last resort machines."

Hospital staff has already tried the unit with one patient who was under investigation for COVID-19. Cochran said that the test helped hospital staff with some tweaks. Medical personnel also held mock drills.

The COVID-19 area is set up differently than its other patient rooms. The rooms are not private, but there are barriers placed between the beds. Because it's an infectious disease unit, there is as little equipment in the area as possible.

There are no televisions or phones, but patients may bring devices such as a cell phone. As of Friday, unless under particular circum- stances, the hospital is not allowing outside visitors. However, the facility can help him or her use elec- tronics for the patient to talk to his or her loved ones.

Cochran thinks North Country Hospital has enough medical professionals for a mild surge of patients.

"The issue becomes how long the surge lasts and how exhausting it gets for the physicians and nurses," she said. "it's kind ofa moving target."

The state has been looking at what provider resources are available to help non-COVID hospi- tal patients, Cochran stat- ed. Retired medical staff who return to help do not necessarily need recertif1- cation to help. Cochran explained that due to the nature of the pandemic, the state, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, as well as other officials, waived many of the nor- mal criteria requirements. North Country Hospital still does some credential- ing and makes sure physicians and nurses are up to speed in his or her practice. Over the past week or so Governor Phil Scott has urged anyone with a medical background to join Vermont's Medical Reserve Corps

Besides the COVID-19 unit, the hospital turned the ambulance bays into an area with eight to nine beds for anyone who enters the hospital with respi- ratory symptoms instead of going to the emergency department.

"Hopefully, most people with COVID receive treatment and go home," Cochran said.