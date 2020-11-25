North Country Hospital Remains Ready

As COVID-19 case numbers rise, Vermont hospitals are getting ready with their surge plans.

North Country Hospital officials say the facility is ready for any surge in patients.

Megan Sargent, Vice President of Patient Care Services said they are seeing an increase of positive cases throughout their entire healthcare system. The hospital is testing between 40 to 60 individuals a day. That includes testing at the mobile site outside the hospital as well as inpatients and the emergency department. The remote site’s testing criteria have continually evolved to the point where anyone who wants a test may have one. However, those individuals need an appointment. The hospital is also screening pre-procedure/surgery patients five to seven days before a procedure. Some patients are also being tested at the recommendation of their medical provider.

“We’re not turning people away,” Wendy Franklin, Director of Communications said. “If they contact us for an appointment, then they’re scheduled.”

Typically, patients can get an appointment within a day of their request, and the facility is testing five days a week, which may increase.

