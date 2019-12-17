North Country Indoor Team Continues to Grow as 2019-2020 Season Gets Underway

The North Country indoor track and field team has come a long way in just a few short years.

From sending just a few competitors to participate as independents at meets, the team is now twenty-four members strong and is capable of fielding team scores at each event.

Lindsey Lefebvre is back once again at the helm, and she sat down on Monday to talk about what she expects to see from her team this season.

To find out what she had to say, see the Express on 12-18-19.