North Country Junior Falcons Football Camp Expands in Its Second Year

If you have been in the vicinity of Prouty Beach during the six o’clock hour this week, you may have noticed quite a bit of traffic.

That would be because not only is the Newport Parks and Rec field hockey camp wrapping up at that time, but the North Country Junior Falcons football camp is getting started.

This is the second year of existence for the football camp.

Last year the camp was mainly for younger players that were either new to the game, or had maybe a year or two of experience under their belt.

This year they expanded to allow players that range from first timers to veteran eighth graders.

For more, see the Express on 8-8-19.