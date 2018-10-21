North Country Locks Down 4th Seed With 56-26 Win Over Otter Valley

After taking a comfortable 20-0 lead in the first half over the Otter Valley Otters, the North Country Falcons would survive a wild third quarter to earn their fifth win of the season and cement a spot in the postseason.

“Our team was excited to play,” said NC coach Lonnie Wade. “They were very focused on wanting to go out and get win number five.”

