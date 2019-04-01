North Country Looks to Enhance Fan Experience With New App

If you attended an event at North Country Union High School over the course of this past winter, be it athletics or otherwise, you may have noticed flyers hanging up on the walls advertising a new app that lets people check into events on their phone, earn points, and then be able to redeem the points for an award.

These flyers announced the athletic departments soft roll out of a new program that allows fans to check into events that are held at, hosted by, or feature a representative of the school, be it an athletic event, a musical event, or any other event that is related to the students from the school.

The app is called the Super Fan App, and it’s a customizable, student engagement platform that is designed to increase student attendance and can be used to help raise money for a school’s athletic programs.

