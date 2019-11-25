North Country, Lyndon Institute Ready For Second Year Playing Together

LYNDON CENTER–For the second year in a row, members of the North Country Falcons will once again suit up for the Lyndon Institute Vikings hockey team.

In the first year there was definitely a feeling out process, as the coaches and players learned what to expect from each on a day-to-day basis.

After a bit of a rough start, the Vikings came together as an unit as the season wore on, and the wins started to pile up.

By the time the regular season drew to a close, the Vikings (10-8-1) would be seeded 5th heading into the postseason.

They would advance to the semifinals where they would be bested by the eventual Division II Champions, the Wasps of Woodstock.

This year coach Chris Meunier has the bulk of his team returning, and before he talked about his 2019-2020 team, he reflected a bit on the previous season’s experience and what it means moving forward.

For the full story, see the Express on 10-26-19.