North Country Offense and Defense Click Early, Falcons Defeat Vikings 48-34

LYNDON CENTER–The North Country Falcons and Lyndon Institute Vikings kicked off the 2020 high school football season on a warm and sunny morning on Saturday.

The atmosphere was quite different from previous encounters.

The stands were empty with limited spectators scattered around the field.

The sidelines were noticeably smaller with no tables of water and back up equipment.

Players were decked out in jerseys, shorts, helmets, and face masks, but no pads.

The officials would rarely touch the ball throughout the entire game, as it is the players’ responsibility to retrieve balls after play and set them on the line of scrimmage as directed by the officials.

The clock only stopped after touchdowns, and it was running time the rest of the way.

All and all, it was like nothing that has been seen at high school game in Vermont, for at least as long as the ten years that this reporter has been covering games.

As for the game itself, it was quite entertaining, as there was no rushing game, and quarterbacks had four seconds to release the ball or a flag would be thrown.

The Falcons would get a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, along with three interceptions, and they would roll from there en route to 48-34 win over the Vikings.

For the full story, see the Express on 9-28-2020.