North Country Overcomes Slow Start to Defeat Lyndon Institute 75-66 in Their Season Opener

The North Country boys basketball team kicked off their season on Wednesday night after last Friday’s original home opener was postponed due to weather.

The Falcons welcomed in the Vikings of Lyndon Institute for what would end up becoming a very high scoring, spirited affair.

Lyndon would get out to the hot start, leading 19-11 after a quarter of action, but the Falcons would shake loose the opening night jitters in the second quarter and by halftime they took over the lead for good, as they fought their way to a 75-66 win over their neighbors to the south.

