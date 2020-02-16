North Country Picks Up a 65-49 Win Over Vergennes on Senior Night

The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Vergennes Commodores on Friday night for their Senior Night Game.

Prior to the start of the contest the team honored their outgoing seniors Brandon Wells, Brett Roy, Briley Carter, Kevin Lantagne, and Ryan Hilliker.

As for the game itself, Vergennes certainly didn’t appear to be a team that hadn’t won a game all season long, as they gave the Falcons quite the fight, especially in the first half.

However, with their outside game not working to full capacity, North Country would take their game to the inside, as they were able to pull away in the final two quarters to seal the 65-49 win and send the homes happy, albeit a little chilly.

