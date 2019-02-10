North Country Riders Stay Sharp at Bromley Competition

PERU–The North Country Falcons made the long trek down to the southwestern corner of Vermont last Wednesday for a dual Slopestyle and Giant Slalom competition.

The Falcons entered the meet without any pressure, as they had already taken care of qualifying for States in both events.

With that being said, North Country was still the team to beat and they proved it by bring home first place finishes in both the boys and girls Slopestyle, a first in boys GS and a second in girls GS.

