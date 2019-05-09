North Country Sweeps First Place in First Home Track and Field Meet of 2019

The North Country (NC) track and field Falcons held the first of their two home meets on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons had an excellent showing on their home turf, as both the boys and the girls took home first place by a substantial margin.

Lake Region (LR) placed fourth in both the boys and girls races, Craftsbury Academy (CA) sixth in both, and first time attendees Stanstead College (SC) took 6th in the boys, and 5th in the girls.

For more, see the Express on 5-10-19.