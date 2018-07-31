North Country Takes Second in 7 vs 7 Football Tournament in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY–A portion of the North Country football team was in action this past weekend at the annual St. Johnsbury Academy seven on seven football tournament.
This year’s tournament featured a total of ten teams from Divisions I, Division II, and one from Division III split into two groups of five for tournament play before the start of the playoff portion of the event.
