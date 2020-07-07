North Country U-16 Girls Fall to Lyndon in Season Opener

Organized sports returned to the Northeast Kingdom Monday, as the Lyndon Angels traveled north to take on the North Country Falcons in a U-16 Babe Ruth softball showdown.

The scene at the field was largely the same for the most, part, but there were definitely some noticeable difference.

Fans were sitting, for the most part, in a socially distant manner, coaches were wearing protective face masks, hand sanitizer was at the ready in both dugouts, and each team played using their own softballs while pitching.

As for the game itself, Lyndon would score a pair of runs in the second and third innings, and then exploded for seven more in the fourth en-route to a 19-8 win.

