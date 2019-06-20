Northeast Kingdom Human Services to Host Family Fun Day Events

The next two Saturday Mornings are packed full of fun for families, here in the NEK. Northeast Kingdom Human Services is having a Family Fun day, this Saturday morning from 9-12 at their 181 Crawford Road Location, right behind the Community National Bank in Derby. Northeast Kingdom Human Services is having another Family Fun Day the following Saturday from 9-12 in St. Johnsbury at their 2225 Portland Street location. There will be Hotdogs, Ice Cream, a Fire truck, an ambulance, a magician, a coloring contest complete with prizes, and so much more! Why is NKHS putting on this event? Because NKHS is an incredible place to come for therapeutic services, and a great place to work, too. We are all about helping NKHS wants the community to learn about what we do, why we do it, and how important mental health care is for everyone.

Northeast Kingdom Human Services is working hard to meet the needs individuals in our communities. With a staff of skilled professionals who understand that life be full of hardships and obstacles, NKHS is here to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Offering a wide range of services including support for folks with developmental disabilities, substance use issues, depression anxiety and much more, NKHS is there to help every single person who walks in the door.

The importance of Mental Health Care is becoming more accepted and understood in our culture and society today. The more it is discussed, and even celebrated by doing events such as the Family Fun Days at NKHS, the easier it is for all people to see the benefits.

Often, people have the perception that to seek help is a sign of weakness. In fact, asking for help is one of the greatest signs of intelligence and strength. Having the ability to see the necessity of another perspective, or a helping hand, is what our country was built on. Almost all people feel good when the do a favor for a friend or neighbor. It is the job of professionals such as those at NKHS to encourage people to feel good when they doo themselves a favor, too, by taking care of their mental and emotional health.

If you or your family are looking for a good time, and want to learn a little something about what we do at NKHS, come one down this Saturday, to 181 Crawford Road, from 9-12, and next Saturday at 2225 Portland street in St J, from 9-12. See you there! Mental health is for everybody. For more information about our Family Fun Days or our services, visit nkhs.org