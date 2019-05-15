Northern Star Closer To Operating This Summer

NEWPORT CITY – The Northern Star, a passenger tour boat on Lake Memphremagog, got a step closer on Wednesday to once again offer cruises for the first time since October 2017.

Patrick Martell, president of the Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM), a local non-profit organization said a crane service pulled the vessel out of the water so a United States Coast Guard representative could perform a required five-year inspection.

"The inspection was a success," said Martell. "It went better than we hoped for. We're very pleased."

