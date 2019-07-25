Northern Vermont Soccer School Holds 33rd Annual Camp
By:
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, July 25, 2019
DERBY
The Northern Vermont Soccer School welcomed in soccer players to the 33rd edition of their annual camp this week.
The camp, under the direction of Jose Batista and Peter Alexander, has become a mainstay in the area for local soccer plays, and almost everybody that has suited up for the North Country Falcons in recent years has attended this camp at least once, likely more than that.
For more, see the Express on 7-26-19.
