Noyes Joins NEK Council on Agining

St. Johnsbury, VT – The NEK Council on Aging is pleased to announce that Kendra Noyes has been hired as Fiscal/Benefits Coordinator. This position maintains the Council’s electronic and paper financial records, processes payroll, and manages employee benefit programs. “We are very pleased to welcome Kendra to the Council,” said Meg Burmeister, Executive Director. “With over 20 years of office management and administrative experience, she will be a valuable member of our team.” In 2000, Noyes started at Northern Gas Transport in Lyndonville as Office Assistant and migrated to Office Manager in 2002. She was responsible for all aspects of accounting and financial reporting for an office staff of 10 and a fleet of over 50 drivers. Additional experience included work with McClure’s Honey & Maple Products and Green Mountain Insurance Adjustments. She attended Champlain College and has an Associate degree in Office Management from Community College of Vermont. She completed a Crystal Reports X1 Designer program with the Panurgy Corporate Education Center, a comprehensive computing tool to create complex and specialized reports from financial data. She lives in Lyndonville and enjoys gardening, painting, handcrafting jewelry, and spending time with her two adult children, friends, and extended family.