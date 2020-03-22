NVSS Soccer Camp Welcomes New Co-Directors for 2020

The NVSS soccer camp is now gearing up for its 34th year of providing the local community with a soccer school which has a long tradition of presenting solid soccer instruction in a challenging but fun, family-feel approach. The camp is very proud to welcome in its two new Co-Directors’, Preston Ingram and Malcolm Cheney, both of whom have a long history with the game of soccer, as both players and coaches.

