NVWSL Resumes Play on Wednesdays at Jr. High

After months of uncertainty, the Northern Vermont Women’s Soccer League (NVWSL) is back in action.

In June Governor Scott announced that starting July 1st recreational sports activities could resume, and that was the go ahead needed for the soccer enthusiast in Orleans County to get back to playing.

The first games took place two weeks ago at the league’s home base at the junior high school in Derby, and players were glad to be back at it.

For more, see the Express on 7-14-2020.