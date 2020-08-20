OCC Hands Out Scholarships at Mandros/Silvester Open

Since 1995, The Orleans Country Club has handed out scholarships to local seniors that have been active participants in their respective school’s golf program.

The scholarships are handed out in August each year at what was the Arthur Mandros Member/Guest Tournament, but has now been renamed the Mandros/Silvester Open.

The tournament helps raise funds for the scholarships each year.

This year eight students were awarded scholarships prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

