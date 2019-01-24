Officials Seize St. Onge Transport License Plates, Again.

For the second time in the last 12 months or so, authorities took possession of the license plates from the trucks of a local transport company.

Captain Kevin Andrews from the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles said on Tuesday the DMV recently collected about 40 license plates from St. Onge Transport. He said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), an agency in the United States Department of Transportation that regulates the trucking industry in the United States, issued the trucking companya federal out of service order.

Duane DeBruyne, spokesperson from the FMCSA, said St. Onge Transport received an unsatisfactory safety rating on Monday. He explained FMCSA has three possible ratings that include satisfactory, conditional or probational and unsatisfactory. An unsatisfactory means a transportation company may not operate.

"Those are derived from a compliance review which is like an audit of the company," said DeBruyne of the ratings. He explained investigators will go to a firm and asked to see the records. "If the investigators find violations, the company will be fined."

Having these types of orders is not uncommon, said DeBruyne who went on to say there are 600,000 trucking companies that have United States Department of Transportation Numbers and those companies could experience a rating change.

Last March, St. Onge Transport was placed of of service. He received thousands of dollars in four different areas. According to the FMCSA website, the violations included logbook issues and first time pre-employment testing for controlled substances. During that time St. Onge took corrective action and got the plates back.

About 50 people employed by St.Onge are currently out of work. (Read more the Express.)