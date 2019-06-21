The Old Red Barn on Coventry Street, Going....Gone

The so-called Red Barn on Coventry Street is no more.

Thursday morning, crews from Real Desrochers Excavating moved in to raze the monstrous structure that was nothing but a pile of rubble before noon.

"We started preparing a couple of days ago, but (crews) started tearing it down this morning," said Director of Newport Public Works Tom Bernier. "Within a couple of hours, it was gone."

City Manager Laura Dolgin explained the city council decided to put money in the budget that starts July 1 to demolish the barn. Dolgin said the council discussed removing the barn for the past five budget sessions.

