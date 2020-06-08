Organized Sports Gets a Timeline For Resuming Play
Mike Olmstead
Monday, June 8, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
Governor Phil Scott held the first of his tri-weekly press conference on Monday morning, and one of the topics he addressed was organized sports.
He stated that some low-contact sports could resume activities starting on June 15th, but this does not include sports at the collegiate or professional level, just recreational sports, which could include local youth baseball, and soccer.
