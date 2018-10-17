Orleans Ambulance To Provide 24/7 Coverage

The Orleans Emergency Unit is poised to offer 24 hour coverage every day of the year. The closure of Barton Ambulance Squad in July prompted both Orleans and neighboring Glover Ambulance to share coverage of the two towns. Orleans also covers parts of Irasburg, Coventry, Brownington and Westfield.. Glover also covers east Albany. The additional payroll costs will result in towns paying more to keep the ambulances solvent. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.