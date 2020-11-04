Orleans Caledonia House Race Winners

Incumbent Republican Vicki Strong, and newcomer Democrat Katherine Sims were the top vote-getters in the Orleans Caledonia House race. Strong was elected to a sixth term in office with 2376 votes. Sims received 2132 votes. The two member district includes Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Incumbent Democrat Sam Young did not run for re-election opening a seat also contested by John Elwell, Frank Huard and Jeannine Young.