Orleans Country Club Hosts Three-Day Golf Camp
By:
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
ORLEANS, VT
If you were out on the course at the Orleans Country Club on Wednesday, and it certainly was a gorgeous day to be outside, you might had seen assistant club pro Dave Jankowski playing the back nine with a group of teenagers.
Well the kids weren’t just out there to have fun, they were out there to learn from Jankowski.
Dave was running a three-day mini camp for middle and high school golfers that are interested in taking their game to the next level.
