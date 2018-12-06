Orleans Village Fire Department Budget Level Funded
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, December 6, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The merger of Barton's two fire department will save sufficient funds to enable Orleans Village supervisory John Morley to increase the number of manhours. This year a third of the manhours are a result of training programs. A budget of $206,000 was presented to the Barton select board on Tuesday evening. Coventry and Brownington will pay a share of the costs. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: