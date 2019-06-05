A Pair of Freshman to Represent LR at New England Meet

It is not often that a freshman is chosen to represent his or her school and state at any of the annual New England events at the of the a given sports season.

For the Lake Region track and field team, they have a pair of freshman, Cole Royer and Erica Thaler, heading to Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine this weekend for this year’s New England track and field championships.

For more, see the Express on 6-6-19.