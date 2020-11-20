Pandemic Reaches Schools

Over the past few weeks the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed at half a dozens elementary schools and a pre-school in Orleans County. Most recently the North Country Supervisory Union confirmed new cases at the Troy school and a positive case at the Lowell elementary school. On Thursday Orleans Central Supervisory Union confirmed multiple cases at the Barton, Glover and Irasburg elementary schools. On Friday Davis confirmed a positive case at COFEC, the pre-school. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.