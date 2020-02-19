Parents, Students Protest Change In Graduation Time

The controversy over a change in North Country Union High School’s graduation time from 11am the first Saturday in June to 6pm drew a handful of concerned students and parents to Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The change is Principal Chris Young’s response to an ongoing conflict for seniors who participate in the state’s championship track meet also scheduled for the first Saturday in June.

Those opposing the change cite a lack of input from the senior class and insufficient notice. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.