Paul Sicard Resigns From Barton Selectboard
By:
Ed Barber
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
A consistent trend continues with yet another resignation of a selectboard member. In this case recently elected Paul Sicard tendered his resignation after six months in office. Sicard has served on the selectboard several times over the years. The impetus of his resignation lies in conflict of interest charges levied against Sicard and board chair Bob Croteau. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: