Peace Project Brings Community Together

The Newport City Elementary School students spent the month of February studying peace. The teachers integrated the “peace project” into their learning plans to support the principles and skills of peace.

Throughout the month students at all grade levels read fiction and non-fiction books about peace. For seven days musician Jon Gailmor worked with the students composing songs about peace.

Events included a community dinner, a visit by the Restorative Justice program, the MAC Center to create a Peace Tree, a concert and a community peace walk. Pictures will be published in the Newport Daily Express this week.