Peggy Day Gibson Leaves Legacy Of Expansion At Old Stone House Museum
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, August 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Seven historic buildings now comprise the Old Stone House Museum complex in Brownington. During Peggy Day Gibson's tenure first as Education Coordinator and later as Director the Samuel Read Hall house and former grammar school and grange have been added to the collection of historic buildings. Read more about the growth of the museum and plans for the future in the Newport Daily Express.
