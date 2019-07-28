Perfect Weather, Great Conditions For 11th Annual Kingdom Swim at Prouty Beach

The 11th annual Kingdom Swim took place at Prouty Beach on Saturday.

The Swim was just one of many events happening during the city’s Aquafest celebration.

This year’s swim featured over a hundred competitors from California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, the District of Columbia, and Washington.

