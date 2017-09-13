Perron Scores Three, Urie Adds Two, as Lake Region Defeats Lamoille 6-0

ORLEANS–The Lake Region boys soccer team had their home opener against the Lamoille Lancers on Tuesday afternoon.

Right from the get-go the Rangers seemed to be the better of the two teams, and that would prove true as the match unfolded.

Brady Perron had a hat trick and Riley Urie added a pair as the Rangers came away with the 6-0 win.

