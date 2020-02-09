PFAS Chemicals In Treated Waste Water Bad News

The Agency of Natural Resources released a report to the Vermont legislature last week outlining the levels of emerging chemicals PFAS in treated waste water. While the primary source of PFAS are in landfill leachate, the origins are from textiles, carpeting, furniture, as well as from industrial and residential waste. Test results from the Newport City waste water treatment plant from a 2018 sample scored a 65ppt, well above the state recommended level of 20ppt for drinking water. There are no standards yet for PFAS levels in surface water. A sample taken in October nine days after the Newport facility stopped treating landfill leachate doesn't show a change in concentration of PFAS. The Department of Environmental Conservation is expected to take samples in the Clyde River above the treatment plant to locate other sources of PFAS contaminants. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.