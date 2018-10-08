Photo Winners

In case you didn't make it to the event, the following photos received ribbons in this year's competition:

Home Sweet Home: Photos of fall foliage landscapes in the Northeast Kingdom.

1st: "Loon Reflections" by Alan Baker

2nd: "Colorful Serenity" by Krystal A. Avona

3rd: "Illuminated Horizon" by Michaela Clark

Living Color: Photos of people, animals or creatures in fall.

1st: "Misty Morning" by Alan Baker

2nd: "Niko" by Alishia Cleveland

3rd: "Bee on a Flower" by Dawn Greenwood

Vermont Made: Photos that don't necessarily show foliage, but capture the splendor of the season in Vermont.

1st: "Tree of Light" by Alan Baker

2nd: "Falls Garden" by Kenny Archambault

3rd: "Shattuck Hill Sunset" by Jason Griffith

People's Choice Award: "Galaxy of Holland Pond" by Rick Desrochers

(We had over 130 people vote for their favorite this year!)

The judges had an absolute blast deciding the winners and had a tough decision in all of the categories. Listed below are the honorable mentions in each category that the judges debated over. This is the first year we have had honorable mentions, but the judges felt that these photos deserved some recognition as well.

Home Sweet Home:

"Fall Time Drive" by Rick Desrochers

"Picture-Window" by Sue Tester

"Going with the Flow in the NEK" by Garett Draper

"Fall Harvest" by Alishia Cleveland

"Peace" by Christopher Roy

"Reflections of Willoughby" by Rick Desrochers

Living Color:

"The Stop Over" by Jo Daggett

"Vermont's Most Moooving Family" by Garret Draper

Vermont Made:

"St. Mary's" by Jason Griffith

"Groton Morning" by Simeon Pol

The winning photos will be on display in the Goodrich Memorial Library during the month of October and featured in the Newport Daily Express. They can be picked up at our office any time after November 5th.

All other entries will be ready to go in the Recreation Department Office as early as today (October 1st) and can be picked up Monday-Friday, 8-4PM. Photos will be held until Friday, October 19th, then given away to admirers if they are not claimed.